Gibbs-White hat-trick helps Forest beat Burnley

NOTTINGHAM, England – Morgan Gibbs-White scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Nottingham Forest came from a goal down to beat Burnley ​4-1 and move five points clear of the Premier League ‌relegation zone on Sunday.

Forest, who began the day two points above 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, trailed to Zian Flemming’s goal in stoppage time at the ​end of a dismal first half.

The hosts appeared flat ​after the exertions of reaching the Europa League semi-finals ⁠in midweek, but Gibbs-White seized the moment to inspire his ​side to a vital three points.

Gibbs-White equalized just past the hour ​mark with a neat finish and put Forest ahead seven minutes later with a ferocious volley past Martin Dubravka.

He then met a Ryan Yates cross ​with a majestic header in the 77th minute to complete ​his first career hat-trick.

“Every game from now until the end of the season ‌is ⁠going to be so important for us,” Gibbs-White said. “Every game is a final. We will give everything from now until the end of the season. This is a massive step (towards survival).”

Igor ​Jesus completed the ​comeback win in ⁠the eighth minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after racing on to a through ​pass by Nicolas Dominguez.

Victory put 16th-placed Forest on ​36 points ⁠from 33 games, with West Ham United, who are one spot above the drop zone, on 32 ahead of their Monday clash ⁠with ​Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have 31 points from ​33 games.

Burnley have 20 points from 33 games, and their relegation back to the ​Championship is all but sealed.