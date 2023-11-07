Bradley Cooper crashes Gigi Hadid’s girls’ night out amid dating rumours

Amidst their headlining romance, Hollywood star Bradley Cooper crashed the girls’ night out of rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign tabloids, American supermodel Gigi Hadid had a fun girls’ night out with close friend Taylor Swift and her squad including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes among others.

The celebrity girls’ gang hung out at Zero Bond in NYC after dinner on Saturday, when Hadid’s rumoured flame, Cooper crashed the outing to meet the supermodel. According to the club sources, “Bradley was there to meet Gigi, and they left the club together at around 3 a.m.” This is not the first time that the Oscar-winning actor and Victoria’s Secret angel have met in the past month, as the two are frequently spotted together on casual dates across the city.

As per the insiders, things are getting ‘serious’ between Hadid and Cooper as they continue to be ‘together’ in New York almost every day.

Commenting on their romantic ‘relationship being on steroids’, a source also shared that since Cooper, 48, is ‘getting older’, he says, “I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.”

Moreover, the ‘Maestro’ star is impressed by Hadid, 28, beyond her stunning looks and finds her ‘intellectually interesting’, another insider shared.

Furthermore, other reports also suggest that celebrities are set to take a step ahead in their relationship, by introducing their kids to each other and arranging a playdate for their girls. “They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” a source close to Hadid and Cooper mentioned.

It is pertinent to note here that Cooper shares a daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with former girlfriend Irina Shayk, while, Hadid is also a mother to a daughter, Khai, 3, with ex-partner Zayn Malik.

Bradley Cooper opens up on drug, alcohol addiction which ‘nearly killed’ him