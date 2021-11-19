Gigi Hadid sports a new look, pictures go viral

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared a series of pictures of her new look and they have now gone viral.

Gigi Hadid, who recently split with singer Zayn Malik, shared the pictures of her hairstyle on Instagram and it took her fans and followers by pleasant surprise.

Here are the images that went viral on the photo and video-sharing social media platform. They got at least two-million likes on her post.

It was a marketing project and it sees the celebrity wearing a white vest and matching trousers by H&M.

It is uncertain as to the hairstyle is permanent or just clip-ons for the photoshoot.

The celebrity shared her first pictures since her break-up with singer Zayn Malik and they have gone viral.

The model shared pictures of her on the sets of the upcoming Project Runway episode in which she will make an appearance.

However, she has disabled the comments section on the post.

Gigi Hadid started dating Zayn Malik in late 2015 and became one of the most sought-after celebrity couples after they appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in January 2016.

They went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016 and were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue magazine. They were blessed with son Khai Hadid Malik in September last year.

