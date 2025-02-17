Gilchrist has an advice for Steve Smith ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australia batter Adam Gilchrist has advised Steve Smith to open the inning with Travis Head in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Head usually opens the innings for Australia in the ODIs alongside all-rounder Mitch Marsh who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Following his injury, Matt Short emerged as Travis Head’s likey opening partner in the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Australia batter Adam Gilchrist has suggested that Steve Smith at the top would be a better decision which will unsettle opposition bowlers.

“It’s a challenging one at the moment, but Smith should open. I didn’t see where he was slotted in the game against Sri Lanka. Obviously, Travis is going to be there — he’s fresh and fit. I also like Matt Short being there — he can form a nice left-hand-right-hand combination — that would be the preferred way for me to go,” he said in an interview with an Australian media outlet.

Despite Mat Short being considered a better opening partner with Travis Head, the former Australia batter asserted that Steve Smith was the best option for the slot.

“I do think Smith can open — we have seen him do that in 20-over cricket really well. Maybe he’s too valuable in the middle-order, but I can’t see a reason why you wouldn’t want him facing as many balls as possible in a 50 over game,” Adam Gilchrist said.

Pertinent to note here that Australia will be without pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc for the Champions Trophy 2025

Additionally, all-rounder Mitch Marsh was ruled out due to an injury while Marcus Stoinis has retired from the ODI format.

The side will play their opening game against England on February 22, followed by matches against South Africa and Afghanistan.