Parts of Gilgit Baltistan, AJK witnessing highest positivity ratio nationwide

ISLAMABAD: Parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are among the 22 areas of the ‎country that have reported the highest COVID positivity ratio, ARY NEWS reported quoting ‎sources. ‎

According to sources in National Ministry for Health, Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at ‎‎27.03 percent, followed by 13.79 percent positivity in Muzaffarabad. ‎

Karachi, the business hub of the country, has also reported a positivity ratio at 11.5 percent, followed ‎by 5.4 percent and 5.19 percent ratio in Islamabad and Peshawar. ‎

Multan reported COVID positivity at 4.35 percent, Nowshera 4.21 percent, Quetta 4.1 percent, ‎Rawalpindi 2.48 percent, Hyderabad 1.84 percent. ‎

The sources in the federal health ministry said that 10 districts have reported less than one percent positivity ratio and ‎included Abbottabad‎, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, ‎and Jhelum. ‎

Pakistan’s COVID tally

Pakistan has reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,469.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 966,007 after 1,517 new infections were detected during this period.

A total of 46,287 samples were tested, out of which 1,517 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.27% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 909,525 after 877 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases were recorded at 34,013

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 347,180 infections, Sindh 342,228, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,727, Islamabad 83,155, Balochistan 27,502, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,641 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,574.