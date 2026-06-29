SKARDU: The swearing-in ceremony of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister-designate Amjad Hussain has been postponed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the delay was due to scheduling conflicts involving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Gilgit-Baltistan on July 1. However, due to his unavoidable engagements, the ceremony has been deferred. A new date for Amjad Hussain’s swearing-in is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, consultations are underway on the formation of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet, which sources said will be kept relatively small.

According to the sources, the cabinet is expected to comprise 12 ministers and two special assistants, with its formation likely to take place in two phases.

Members elected on general seats are expected to be inducted into the cabinet in the first phase, while the special assistants will be appointed later.

Sources added that members of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) are also expected to be accommodated in the first phase, while the inclusion of technocrats and lawmakers elected on reserved seats is likely to remain limited.

Amjad Hussain was selected unopposed as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured the numbers to form the regional government. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman was selected unopposed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly selected its Speaker and Deputy Speaker unopposed. PPP’s Imran Nadeem was chosen as Speaker, while PML-N’s Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman was selected as Deputy Speaker.

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