Gilgit-Baltistan Elections: Repolling ordered in five constituencies

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has ordered repolling at specific polling stations in five constituencies of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) elections.

According to Media Coordinator Bahadur Jameel, the decision was approved by the Chief Election Commissioner, while Provincial Election Commissioner Abid Raza has issued the formal orders for the repolling process.

The constituencies where repolling will be held include GBA-8 Skardu-II, GBA-13 Astore-I, GBA-15 Diamer-I, GBA-16 Diamer-II, and GBA-17 Diamer-III. Repolling will take place only at designated polling stations within these constituencies.

Meanwhile, official election results continue to emerge. ARY News has received official results for 19 of the 24 constituencies, indicating a closely contested race among major political parties and independent candidates.

According to the results announced so far, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured nine seats, while independent candidates have won five seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also secured five seats, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has won one seat.

The remaining results are awaited as the election process continues across the region.

Read More: GB Elections 2026: Official results continue to pour in

GBA-1 (Gilgit-I): Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Amjad Advocate secured victory with 10,594 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shafiq-ud-Din came second with 6,316 votes.

GBA-2 (Gilgit-II): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hafeez-ur-Rehman secured victory with 13,433 votes.

GBA-4 (Nagar): PPP’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar won the seat with 7,654 votes, defeating Islami Tehreek candidate Muhammad Ayub Waziri, who received 6,597 votes.

GBA-6 (Hunza): PPP’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar won the seat with 7,654 votes, defeating Islami Tehreek candidate Muhammad Ayub Waziri, who received 6,597 votes.

GBA-7 (Skardu-I): PPP’s Tauqeer Mehdi Shah secured victory with 4,320 votes, followed by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Raja Jalal with 3,891 votes.

GBA-8 (Skardu-II): Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) candidate Kazim Meesam won with 10,658 votes, while PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah came second with 10,065 votes.