Flash floods kill 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, several injured

GILGIT: At least ten people, including children, lost their lives due to flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Thursday, government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed.

Eight people died in Ghizer district while two siblings lost their lives in Diamer, the spokesperson said. Four others, including children, sustained injuries in the two districts.

The deceased include a boy, a girl, and a woman. Officials reported that flash floods struck 37 locations in Ghizer district alone.

Faizullah Faraq said that toad access has been restored at Babusar Loshi and Gandlo on the Karakoram Highway, the spokesperson said.

He said that the GB government has advised residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious due to the risk of further flooding.

Earlier on August 11, eight local volunteers were killed in a massive landslide while repairing the flood-damaged Danyor Nullah in Gilgit.

Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where emergency services have been placed on high alert.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, are still searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

According to eyewitness accounts, the landslide struck suddenly as the volunteers were working to restore the damaged water channel.

Tonnes of earth and rocks buried multiple individuals, with police confirming that four people were pulled out alive but in critical condition.