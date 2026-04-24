GILGIT: In a significant political development, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has claimed a major victory in Gilgit-Baltistan after securing the defection of a key figure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

According to reports, Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, has officially joined the PPP after resigning from the basic membership of PTI. His move is being viewed as a major setback for the former ruling party in the region.

The announcement was made during a formal ceremony where senior PPP leaders, including Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira, along with provincial president Amjad Advocate, welcomed Nazir Ahmed into the party. The leaders presented him with the traditional PPP party muffler, symbolizing his formal induction.

Nazir Ahmed has been serving as the Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly since June 2023. His shift in political allegiance is expected to have notable implications for the evolving political landscape of the region.

Political analysts suggest that this development could strengthen PPP’s position in Gilgit-Baltistan while further weakening PTI’s influence ahead of upcoming political contests.

Further reactions from PTI leadership are awaited.

Also Read: GB election: IPP finalizes candidates for 9 seats

Earlier, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced its initial strategy for the upcoming general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, scheduled for 7 June.

A meeting of the 20-member electoral board of the IPP, chaired by party president Abdul Aleem Khan, approved candidates for nine of the 24 constituencies in the region as part of the first phase of announcements.

The names of Maulana Sultan Rais, Fatahullah Khan, Captain (r) Shafi Ullah Khan, Emaan Shah, and Raja Jalal Hussain were finalized.

Additionally, Shams-ul-Haq Lone, Haji Shah Baig, Haji Gulbar Khan, and Khan Akbar Khan have also been awarded party tickets.

The Party’s Election Board is expected to announce the remaining candidates for the other constituencies within the next few days. IPP President

Abdul Aleem Khan told the meeting that consultations were underway regarding a potential electoral alliance between the IPP and Islamic Tehreek Pakistan for the Gilgit-Baltistan polls.