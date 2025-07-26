Gilgit-Baltistan issues travel advisory for incoming tourists

GILGIT: All incoming tourists and travellers are strongly advised to adhere Gilgit-Baltistan travel advisory, which has been issued by the Information Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, following multiple cloudbursts and flash floods that have caused severe destruction across the region, ARY News reported.

The advisory has been issued for the tourists’ safety after the tragic Babusar Top incident, where many tourists went missing due to abrupt flash flooding.

According to authorities, more torrential rain and cloudbursts are expected in the coming week, which will increase the risk of floods and landslides. Tourists and travellers are highly recommended to contact local control rooms for updated weather conditions and route safety information.

The police and district administration have set the control centres to assist travellers and thoroughly monitor emergencies for the tourists’ safety.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan travel advisory, a warning has also been given against travelling to risky mountains, especially after recent Babusar and Diamer incidents, where dozens of tourists were stuck or reported missing. In ongoing rescue operations, over 300 tourists have been safely saved so far.

Meteorological officials have forecast constant monsoon weather in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with possible further cloudbursts and flash floods.

Given these developments, the Gilgit-Baltistan travel advisory has urged tourists to cancel unnecessary travel and remain vigilant.

Emergency services and hotel management are providing free places to stay for affected travellers, and a search operation is underway for missing people around the clock.

