Gilgit-Baltistan unveils Rs116bn budget for FY 2023-24

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday unveiled the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, with a total outlay of Rs116 billion, ARY News reported.

As per details, Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Finance Javed Ali Manwa presented budget with a total outlay of over 116 billion rupees.

In the new fiscal year budget, 74 billion rupees have been allocated for non-development expenditures while over 28 billion rupees have been allocated for developmental expenditures.

He said 350 million rupees allocated for recruitment of teachers in the education department.

Javed Manwa announced a 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16, while 30 percent in the employees of grade 17 to 22.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs14.5 trillion.

Ishaq Dar maintained that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was taking ‘corrective measures to bring the economy back on track’ after PTI disaster. “By the help of Almighty Allah, the government saved Pakistan from getting default and exposed conspiratorial elements,” he added.