Gillani regains senate’s seat from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the ruling coalition, regained the Senate seat from the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, Yousuf Gillani bagged 204 votes, while his rival Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban received 88 votes, while nine votes were rejected.

The seat fell vacant following the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as a Member National Assembly in the February 8 general elections from Multan.

Earlier in the day, People’s Party’s Aslam Abro and Jam Saifullah returned elected on two seats of the Senate from Sindh.

Winners Jam Saifullah bagged 58 votes and Aslam Abro 57 votes in the Senate election held at Sindh Assembly here.

The polling concluded at the , in which 124 members of Sindh Assembly from a was total 162 members used their right to vote.

PPP’s 116 members and eight members of the Sunni Ittehad Council casted their votes.

The MQM didn’t participate in the Senate election, while Jamaat Islami also decided not to vote in the election.

The voting for by-election on six vacant seats of the Senate held in the National Assembly and Sindh and Balochistan assemblies today.