Girl abducted for Rs200m ransom recovered from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The college girl abducted from Faisalabad for Rs200 million has been recovered by the police, the kidnapper made acquaintance with the girl through social media, ARY News reported.

The police told that the college girl Minahil has been recovered from Narang Mandi Faisalabad. The kidnapper, Abrar, has been arrested and charged with abduction in a case filed by the girl’s father.

The kidnapper Abrar and Minahil got into touch via social media, the police told.

Also Read: Drop scene of alleged abduction for ransom of Lahore boy

The girl was abducted from outside her college on October 13. The police are conducting raids to arrest Abrar’s alias Tayyab.

Comments