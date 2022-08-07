Drop scene of alleged abduction for ransom of Lahore boy

LAHORE: The episode involving abduction for ransom of a 14-year-old boy in Lahore’s Badami Bagh had a drop scene after the police investigation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the 14-year-old boy namely Khubaib had staged a drama for his abduction to receive Rs500,000 ransom. Police said that Khubaib started blackmailing his parents using female voice on telephone calls to demand ransom.

He disappeared from his home on August 5 and demanded Rs500,000 ransom from his father. After a search, the boy was recovered from a snooker club owned by his friend. Police said that interrogation is underway to ascertain the facts.

READ: LAHORE: MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER MURDERING THREE PEOPLE

Police added that the abduction case was lodged by Khubaib’s father Muhammad Safeer.

Earlier in June, an abduction case had turned out to be a horrific murder of an elderly man in Okara who was thrown in the river by his son-in-law and daughter.

An abduction case had been registered by a man 14 months ago for his missing father-in-law. After the police investigation, the kidnapping case turned out to be the murder of the 70-year-old man.

READ: MOTORWAY POLICE FOIL ABDUCTION BID OF GIRL IN KARACHI

It emerged that the son-in-law threw the elderly man in the river for seizing his property. It was also revealed that the slain man’s daughter was also involved in the terrifying crime.

The prime suspect had also filed a writ petition against the police for not recovering his father-in-law. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to murdering his father-in-law by throwing him in the river for getting his four-acre of land.

Comments