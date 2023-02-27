Girl attempts suicide by jumping from 5th floor in Karachi

KARACHI: A girl attempted suicide by jumping from fifth floor of a building in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

The girl sustained serious injuries after jumping from the 5th floor of a building in Karachi’s Lee Market. The wounded girl was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital.

The girl was identified as 20-year-old Maryam. Rescue officials said that the girl sustained injuries on her hand and is now being given medical assistance.

Earlier in the month, a 13-year-old girl died after jumping from the third floor of a private school in Hyderabad, with police saying that it may be a case of ‘suicide’.

The incident took place in a private school in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad, wherein a 13-year-old girl – studying in sixth grade – jumped from the third floor and died on the spot.

The CCTV footage showed the girl standing up on her school bag and then climbing over the railing. The footage also showed that a man tried to intervene but the girl jumped from the floor.

The girl’s body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital’s city branch where a full autopsy was conducted.

