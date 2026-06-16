MURREE: A 16-year-old girl died of burn injuries after allegedly setting herself on fire in Kotli Sattian area of Murree, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the village of Aryari about a week ago. The girl reportedly sustained severe burn injuries at an under-construction house near her residence and was shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree said a case had been registered at Kotli Sattian Police Station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

The FIR alleges that a neighbour, identified as Hamid, had been harassing and blackmailing the girl through repeated phone calls and messages sent from different numbers.

The complainant stated that the suspect’s family was informed of the alleged conduct, but the harassment continued.

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Police said an investigation was underway and efforts were being made to arrest the suspect. The DPO said all aspects of the case were being examined and that legal action would be taken against those found responsible.

Further investigation is in progress, police added.