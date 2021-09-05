Girl dies after being ‘gang raped’ in Gujrat

GUJRAT: In yet another incident of sexual harassment, a girl in Punjab’s Gujrat died after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men, ARY News reported.

According to details, three men kidnapped a girl from Chak Ghazi in Gujrat district on September 1. The accused gave a tranquilizer to the girl and then raped her.

Later, the accused left the victim girl in a critical condition.

The victim died soon after the incident as the culprits dumped her upon the deterioration of her condition and fled the scene, said police.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother, Saddar Police Station Gujrat registered an FIR against the prime accused Suleman, and his two friends.

According to police, the prime suspect has been arrested and started further investigation.

Police have also sent the samples for forensic tests.

Yesterday, a policeman and the manager of a hotel had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of a teenage girl in Faisalabad.

According to police, key accused Fahad, who is on the run, called his 16-year-old friend to a hotel on some pretext and sexually abused her along with his friends.