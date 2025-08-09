web analytics
Girl dies after falling into ravine while fleeing harassers in Muzaffarabad

Sardar Raza Khan
By Sardar Raza Khan
TOP NEWS

MUZAFFARABAD: In a tragic incident, a girl died on Saturday after falling into a ravine while trying to flee from a group of harassers in Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred on Pir Chinasi Road, where a group of men assaulted a boy and a girl who were talking beside a car parked by the roadside, beating both of them.

According to DSP City Faisal Shafiq, the girl panicked and ran to escape the attackers but fell into a ravine, sustaining severe injuries. The boy rushed the girl to the hospital in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have taken the boy into custody, and the DSP confirmed that two people—including the man who was with the girl—have been arrested. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

 

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

