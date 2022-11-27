Girl goes missing from Faisalabad found dead, raped

FAISALABAD: A 10-year-old girl, who went missing from Faisalabad, was found dead after being raped, said police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per police, they received the complaint about the missing of a 10-year-old girl from Samundari. The parents said the girl was asked to buy rice from a nearby shop by her neighbor.

The girl did not return home and after which her parents registered a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police swung into action and found the body of the girl on the roof of a neighbour named Aslam. The minor was allegedly raped and later killed, the police said.

Samundari city police station has registered a case into the incident and launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. The suspect had been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police had said.

