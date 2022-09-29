Girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE: A beggar girl was kidnapped and ‘gang-raped’ by unknown men in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the girl, who was begging in Lahore’s Sundar area was kidnapped and later raped in Haveli Lakha.

The abductors also kidnapped a six-year-old boy, while the rape-victim girl managed to flee from their custody and reached police station, the FIR read.

Four nominated and two unknown people have been nominated in the heinous crime. The police said raids are underway for the arrest of the rapist.

Previously, a girl was allegedly raped by an armed man in a village within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station in Punjab’s Layyah district.

Police said the accused, identified as Shahid barged into the house of the victim and raped her at gunpoint. A case has been registered against the accused.

