Video of girl fearlessly playing with giant snake shocks netizens

A video of a girl playing with a giant snake has been shared online and netizens are shocked to see the calm with which she was playing with the reptile.

The video was shared on Instagram and has gone viral with over 90,000 views.

It shows a python slithering before the girl as she could be seen playing with it while dodging the reptile with her legs, capturing it, and later sleeping on the giant snake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)



The comfort with which the girl was playing with the snake and no panic from the people filming the entire video make it evident that both, the python and the girl, had known each other well and are trained to deal with the situation.

Read More: FRIGHTENING VIDEO: VENOMOUS KING COBRA TRIES TO FOLLOW CHILD INTO HIS HOUSE

Some people have also criticized filming the video saying: “For just making a video, you put a child under great danger. Shame”.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!