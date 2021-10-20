Police ‘refuse to probe’ girl rape case in Karachi’s PECHS

KARACHI: Police have yet to arrest a suspect allegedly involved in raping a girl in PECHS society of Karachi a month back as PTI Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman blamed the police for refusing to acknowledge the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the sexual assault incident occurred at the back of the Insaf House in PECHS society and a courier service’s representative also tried to nab the suspect.

“A CCTV footage also showed the suspect fleeing away,” he said adding that the suspect was visible in the footage, however, the police are still denying the entire episode.

He lamented that despite the statement of an eye-witness, the police’s neglect was unfortunate and raises questions regarding the role played by authorities in such matters.

“It is unfortunate that rape incidents have been reported unabated in the city,” the PTI Karachi chief said.

Rape incidents involving children have been reported in Karachi and recently a four-year-old boy was raped in a school located in Karachi when he went to fetch the ball.

As per details, the incident was reported in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, where a four-year-old boy was raped by a school watchman when he went to fetch the ball from the premises.

A case of the incident has been registered against the school watchman, who has been taken into custody. Detailing the incident, the father of the boy said they live near the school building and his son was playing with other children outside the home.

When he entered the premises to fetch the ball, he was molested.

