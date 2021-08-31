School watchman rapes four-year-old boy in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy was raped in a school located in Karachi, when he went to fetch the ball, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident was reported in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, where a four-year-old boy was raped by a school watchman when he went to fetch the ball from the premises.

A case of the incident has been registered against the school watchman, who has been taken into custody. Detailing the incident, the father of the boy said they live near the school building and his son was playing with other children outside the home.

When he entered the premises to fetch the ball, he was molested.

Yesterday, Karachi police arrested 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl in Surjani Town.

The rape suspect had been arrested by police officials after the registration of a case against him by the relatives of a minor girl aged 13.

Police officials had told the media that the boy and the girl were ‘friends’ and he allegedly subjected the minor, 13, to rape after calling her to meet him.