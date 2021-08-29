Girl raped in Lahore after being lured with job offer, FIR registered

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual harassment, a girl was allegedly raped by two men after being called for a job in the Sundar area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The matter came to the light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she was sexually assaulted after being called for a job in Lahore.

“Babar and his friend asked me to visit them for a job opportunity and when I reached the place identified by them, they raped me,” the girl said.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the entire episode and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a detailed report in this regard.

“Provision of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis,” the IG Punjab said.

This is not the first incident of its kind as recently, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

As per details, a girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

“I was asked to come for an interview in the hotel located in Gulberg,” the girl said in her statement and added that she was raped at gunpoint when she arrived in the hotel room.

Ahmed threatened me with dire consequences in case of exposing him, the girl said in the FIR. The police party has started a search of the accused named in the case.