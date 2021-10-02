The curious case of teenage girl who has stones coming out of eyes

Doctors were taken by surprise after they came across a case of a 15-year-old girl who apparently has small rocks coming out from her eyes.

The case was reported from the Gadiya Balidaspur village in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The teenage girl’s family members have claimed that the teenager has shed 10 to 15 stones from her left eye.

The footage shows the girl with a lump on the upper side of her left eyelid. The area gets massaged before a solid object comes out of her eye.

The same happens when the procedure takes place on the right side. She displayed the rocks she had collected.

The weird instances have often been linked to supernatural phenomena.

Read More: Netizens make fun of baby with a syndrome that affects body system

“The case has triggered panic in the area where this girl lives… Some say the girl could be gripped by a magic spell while others say it might be the devil… Others fear it could be the start of a dangerous epidemic,” the report mentioned.

The doctors, on the other hand, have insisted that such a phenomenon is impossible. The explanation of such an abnormality has not been determined as yet.

However, another foreign news agency reported back in 2014 regarding a similar condition in a girl from Yemen.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!