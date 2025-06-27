Lewis Capaldi makes surprise emotional return at Glastonbury 2025

Glastonbury 2025 kicked off in emotional style as Lewis Capaldi took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening as the festival’s long-rumoured secret act, Patchwork.

The Scottish singer stunned fans with his return, saying he was back “to finish what I couldn’t finish the first time around”, referencing his 2023 Glastonbury performance which was cut short due to his struggles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi admitted early on: “I’m not going to do much speaking up here today because if I do I think I’ll just start crying.”

His honest words were met with warmth and support from the thousands of fans gathered at Glastonbury 2025.

As Glastonbury 2025 continues to attract massive crowds, Capaldi’s comeback was one of the most emotional moments of the festival so far.

He thanked the audience, saying: “I can’t thank you enough for coming out and coming and seeing me. Second time’s a charm on this one, everybody!”

He also joked about the show’s secrecy, adding: “This was like the worst kept secret so I don’t know who’s been telling people…”

During the short but powerful set, Capaldi performed old favourites like Before You Go, and introduced his brand-new song, Survive, which was released just a day earlier.

He told the crowd: “The last two years haven’t been the best for me, it’s been difficult. But coming back and performing this song live has been my goal.”

The crowd responded with cheers and chants of “Oh Lewis Capaldi”, adding to the electric atmosphere. Capaldi laughed and said, “Alright, alright, enough, we’re on a tight schedule here!”

With his heartfelt set, Lewis Capaldi made Glastonbury 2025 even more memorable and reminded fans why his return to the stage matters so much.

Earlier, Pop star Lorde performance opened the Glastonbury 2025 festival’s first full day of music with a surprise morning set.

The New Zealand singer took to the Woodsies stage before lunchtime, thrilling fans with a secret set that quickly became the talk of the festival.

As rumours spread around the site, the Woodsies field became so crowded that organisers had to temporarily close it.

When Lorde finally appeared, the crowd erupted in cheers as she opened Glastonbury 2025 with her new single Hammer, bathed in flashing strobe lights.