Lorde launches Glastonbury festival with unannounced performance

Pop star Lorde Glastonbury performance opened the festival’s first full day of music with a surprise morning set.

The New Zealand singer took to the Woodsies stage before lunchtime, thrilling fans with a secret set that quickly became the talk of the festival.

As rumours spread around the site, the Woodsies field became so crowded that organisers had to temporarily close it. When Lorde finally appeared, the crowd erupted in cheers as she opened with her new single Hammer, bathed in flashing strobe lights.

The performance marked Lorde’s Glastonbury return after her last appearance on the Pyramid Stage in 2022.

Lorde performing What What That for the first time at Glastonbury

This time, her set celebrated the release of her fourth album Virgin, which was released at midnight. She told fans, “I didn’t know if I’d make another record to be honest. But I’m back and completely free.”

Lorde’s Glastonbury set was emotional and raw, with the singer performing the new album in full. During Man of the Year, she dropped to her knees, while in What Was That, she pulled her T-shirt over her head in a moment of celebration.

Despite the new songs being unfamiliar, the crowd responded warmly. Although she broke Glastonbury’s unofficial rule of “play the hits,” Lorde didn’t disappoint.

She closed her set with fan favourites Ribs and Green Light, stripping down to a bikini top as laser lights lit up the tent and the crowd sang along loudly.

Lorde’s Glastonbury appearance was part of a unique promotion for Virgin, which included surprise pop-up events and a guerilla music video shoot in New York that even drew police attention.

The album deals with deeply personal topics, including eating disorders, body image, a past relationship, and gender identity. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Lorde said, “It makes you feel very alive” to share something so truthful.

Lorde’s Glastonbury moment kicked off a packed day of performances that will include acts like Alanis Morissette, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, PinkPantheress, and The 1975.

A mystery act is also expected on the Pyramid Stage later in the day, with fans speculating a surprise comeback by Lewis Capaldi.

With a bold new album and a powerful return to the stage, Lorde’s Glastonbury opener was a standout moment and a strong start to the festival.