Glen Powell stars as Russ Holiday in new movie

Glen Powell, a Hollywood star known for his roles in movies like Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!!, and Top Gun: Maverick, is right now making news as Russ Holiday in the new movie starring Chad Powers.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the actor discussed dating rumors surrounding his co-star in Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney, resurfacing amid his latest project.

Addressing Sweeney, Powell stated, “I love her. She’s the greatest.”

“If you’re not having fun with this job, then I think you get burnt out,” the actor further added.

“We just had a really good time… we have just such a great friendship and really cheer for each other, and it’s been a fun ride to do this thing together,” he detailed while shedding light on their time filming the romantic comedy.

However, it is pertinent to note that the duo was bonding during the filming with other persons.

Intriguingly, Sydney was not tied to producer Jonathan Davino; on the other side, Powell was dating Gigi Paris at that time.

Moreover, Sweeney later reaffirmed Powell’s statements, adding that their relationship was strictly friendly.

“We wanted everything to be an activity,” she described, saying that it was the public who “created all the other narratives.”

Earlier this year, Powell thinks he can never be a great choice to play the iconic James Bond role, and he has a very valid reason to back his point.

As the world eagerly anticipates the name of the actor who will play the tuxedo-clad British agent in the next ‘James Bond’ movie, Glen Powell, 36, rules himself out of the race, given his American roots.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell said in a new interview, when asked about the coveted role, essentially played by English and Irish actors in the spy franchise, including the most recent, Daniel Craig, whose five-film tenure ended with 2021’s ‘No Time To Die’.