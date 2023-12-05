Glenn Maxwell clings to test team recall hopes

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tour Sri Lanka in early 2025.

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his tests against South Asian teams.

His only test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia’s triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.

Maxwell, who has not played test cricket since September 2017, is under no illusions how difficult it is to break into Australia’s test squad and the 35-year-old thinks he may have to bide his time for the Sri Lanka tour in a little over a year’s time.

“I’m quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They’re playing some really good cricket, they’re world test champions,” the all-rounder said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

“There’s not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side.

“I don’t think there’s another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage.”

While Maxwell is hoping to set the Big Bash League alight with his explosive batting and crafty off-spin, some of his Australia team mates are preparing for the three-test home series against Pakistan.

“It would have been nice to play one at home, it’s where I played all my first-class cricket and it felt like I toiled away for a few years there,” Maxwell said.

“It’s something that I wish I would have been able to do. But circumstances and timing I probably was more preferred in the white-ball area.”