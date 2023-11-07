23.9 C
Cricket world hails Glenn Maxwell’s heroics

The cricketing fraternity lauded Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his heroics helped the side beat Afghanistan and confirm their spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Glenn Maxwell, who is the fastest centurion in 50-over World Cup history, fought through the pain and scored a memorable double-century to snatch victory from the brink of defeat.

Australia were struggling at 91-7 in chase of 292-run target when “The Glenn Maxwell Show” kicked off. The Afghanistan side and their fans watched in disbelief as the all-rounder launched an extraordinary counter-attack to take the five-time winners to victory with 19 balls to spare.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He struck 21 fours and 10 sixes in his unbeaten 201-run knock – many of them on one leg and the last six brought up the victory and also brought up his double century.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

His fellow cricketers lauded his performance on social media. Here’s what they had to say.

Glenn Maxwell is currently the sixth-highest ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scorer with 397 runs off seven matches. He is batting at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69 with two centuries to his name.

