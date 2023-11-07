Cricket world hails Glenn Maxwell’s heroics

The cricketing fraternity lauded Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his heroics helped the side beat Afghanistan and confirm their spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Glenn Maxwell, who is the fastest centurion in 50-over World Cup history, fought through the pain and scored a memorable double-century to snatch victory from the brink of defeat.

Australia were struggling at 91-7 in chase of 292-run target when “The Glenn Maxwell Show” kicked off. The Afghanistan side and their fans watched in disbelief as the all-rounder launched an extraordinary counter-attack to take the five-time winners to victory with 19 balls to spare.

He struck 21 fours and 10 sixes in his unbeaten 201-run knock – many of them on one leg and the last six brought up the victory and also brought up his double century.

His fellow cricketers lauded his performance on social media. Here’s what they had to say.

unbelievable knock from Glenn Maxwell 👏. one of the best chase in the history of cricket 🏏. #AUSvAFG — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 7, 2023

Loved how Maxwell made them dance on his finger tips while injured, today’s dance moves were surely better than before #kiyonkedilhaiPakistani Good luck my team @TheRealPCB 🇵🇰 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/iAFdsiBzza It was an honor witnessing this mental & physical genius of @Gmaxi_32 .

Its one of all time great ODI innings. #AUSvsAFG — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2023 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 7, 2023

This is easily the best ODI innings I have seen recently take a bow @Gmaxi_32 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 7, 2023

A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been… pic.twitter.com/M1CBulAgKw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2023

Maxwell is not from this planet

Thats it thats the tweet — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) November 7, 2023

Maxwell playing for Pakistan here? Australia’s win definitely helps Pakistan. Great partnership between these two but credit to Afghanistan as well as they played exceptionally well so far in this tournament & they won’t let this match go. Good game so far #AusvsAfg #cwc2023 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 7, 2023

My goodness Maxi 😮😮😮 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 7, 2023

Probably one of the greatest One Day innings one would get to see. Glenn Maxwell, absolutely unbelievable . Highest individual score in a run-chase, and when no other Australian crossed 24, a double hundred is incredible #AusvsAfg pic.twitter.com/0xTfSNrFR3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 7, 2023

Only a 360 player like Glenn Maxwell can pull off an inning like that after being 7 down for less than three digits! #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/VDUQn3gtwP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2023

A lot of credit should go to Maxi, he played his role beautifully https://t.co/ODzK30gYk6 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 7, 2023

🇦🇺🏏 What a spectacular victory for Australia against Afghanistan! 🎉 Maxwell's remarkable performance left us in awe. Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding efforts. 🙌 Here’s a short clip from my chat with him earlier this World Cup. Maxi talks about how he… pic.twitter.com/KUjofrJW6x — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 7, 2023

One of the greatest innings of world cup so far….Incredible batting @Gmaxi_32 you beauty 👍🏻what a way to finish a game with a win & a double 💯.Perfect display of batting #AUSvsAFG #WC2023 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) November 7, 2023

Maxwell 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Never seen something like this before . Unreal . Congratulations @CricketAus #AUSvAFG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell is currently the sixth-highest ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scorer with 397 runs off seven matches. He is batting at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69 with two centuries to his name.

