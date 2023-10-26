Glenn Maxwell surprises cricket world with statement on record century

Swashbuckling Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who became the fastest 50-over World Cup centurion, took fans by surprise with his statements on his performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against the Netherlands at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell bettered the record of South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who blasted a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament at the same venue, when he took his score into three figures in 40 balls.

He smashed Bas de Leede for two fours and three sixes on successive balls to achieve the feat before departing on 106 off 44 balls with nine fours and eight sixes.

Glenn Maxwell, in the post-match presser, said he did not want to bat as he was tired and had a sleepless night because of spending time with family members.

“I was sitting in the changing room and I didn’t really want to bat, which is a bit different than the last game where I was way too eager to get out there,” he said. “Didn’t have many high hopes. I’ve been pretty cooked the last couple of days. Coincided with the sleepless night last night with the family over.”

The all-rounder went on to say that he wanted to get a hold of himself in the first few deliveries but the situation became clear after reaching his fifty.

“It’s a bit weird that I had to calm myself down for the first 20-odd balls. I think the circumstances of the timing of the wickets probably changed the way I would have gone about it if it was just me and Davey at the back end.”

He added, “I felt like I was just super selective. Even with the boundaries I was hitting, until I got to about 50 or 60, I was literally hitting them flat through the gap or picking my spots pretty clearly where I wanted to go,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that his performance helped Australia clinch a historic 309-run win over the Dutch side.

Australia have made a comeback in the tournament by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands after being defeated by hosts India and South Africa.