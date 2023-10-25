Australia’s Glenn Maxwell angry at World Cup 2023 organizers for this reason

Australia’s record-breaking batter Glenn Maxwell blasted mid-match, nightclub-style light shows at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as “the dumbest idea” on Wednesday, claiming they cause “shocking headaches”.

Glenn Maxwell struck the fastest World Cup century in just 40 balls to lead Australia to a tournament-record 309-run win over the Netherlands at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium.

But a pounding sound and light show in the middle of the Dutch reply did not amuse Glenn Maxwell, who covered his eyes with both hands during the near two-minute spectacle.

“Well, I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game,” Maxwell said after his man-of-the-match knock of 106 off 44 balls in a team total of 399-8. “And I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it’s the dumbest idea for cricketers.”

He added: “So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it’s a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players.”

Australian bowlers led by leg-spinner Adam Zampa dismissed the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs for the biggest margin of victory in World Cup history.

Glenn Maxwell, nicknamed “The Big Show” for his swashbuckling batting, said he had been unwell on the eve of Wednesday’s game.

He said he was sick from a sleepless night after being joined by his family ahead of his team’s fifth match of the tournament.

“Yeah, not great. I was sitting in the changing room and I didn’t really want to bat, which is a bit different than the last game where I was way too eager to get out there,” Maxwell told reporters.

“But yeah, I was a little bit more chilled when I got out there. Didn’t have many high hopes, I think. But I’ve been pretty cooked the last couple of days. Coincided with the sleepless night last night with the family over.”

