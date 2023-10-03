28.9 C
BCCI slammed for dirty seats in Hyderabad stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under fire by cricket fans during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixture between former champions Pakistan and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan are chasing a daunting 352-run run target set by Australia in the fixture.

The social media were filled with discussion about fixture with netizens predicting which side would win and which players will stood out in the game.

However, netizens shared pictures of the unsanitory seating arrangements for the spectators at the venue. The visual showed the seats covered with bird waste.

The management came under severe criticism from social media over the arrangements. Here is what they said.

It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad will host three official ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures. The matches scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium are:

  • Pakistan vs the Netherlands (October 6)
  • The Netherlands vs New Zealand (October 9)
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (October 10)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be staged in India from October 5th till November 14. Reigning champions England will take on the 2015 and 2019 finalists New Zealand in the opening game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Apart from Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, the matches will be staged in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Pune.

