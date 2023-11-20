Glenn Maxwell’s wife calls out Indian trolls over ‘hateful messages’

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman has called out the vile hate on her direct messages and comments on Instagram since India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final.

Australia claimed a six-wicket victory against an unbeaten Indian side to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Maxwell got Australia a crucial breakthrough in the final against India by getting the wicket of highflying Rohit Sharma, who was batting on 47. That wicket took the wind out of India’s sails.

He wasn’t needed to do too much with the bat with Travis Head scoring 137 runs and more or less assuring a sixth World Cup trophy for Australia by the time Maxwell came in to bat.

Many have since taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment or their frustration with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

Others took it a step further, lashing out at cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s Indian-origin wife.

Vini, who was born in Australia though her family hails from Tamil Nadu, said it was a “no brainer” that she was supporting Australia and not India. She asked the trollers to “direct that outrage” to world issues.

“…aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband plus father of your child plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues,” Vini wrote in an Instagram post.

The Indian-origin pharmacist had watched the match at Narendra Modi stadium alongside their newborn son and later posted a carousel of images. This included visuals from the match as well as an adorable video of her husband holding their child.

Not only the Maxwell family, but many other Australian cricketers and their wives have received similar hate and trolling on social media, mostly from Indian fans.

The Australian cricketer tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child two months ago.