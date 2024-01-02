Glenn McGrath picks this bowler to break his test wickets record

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has recently revealed his pick to surpass him in the Test wickets tally.

Glenn McGrath remains the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers with 563 scalps in 124 Tests.

Speaking ahead of the Glenn McGrath Foundation’s 16th annual Pink Test fundraising initiative, the 53-year-old, backed veteran spinner Nathan Lyon to surpass him in most Test wickets tally.

“To me, records are there for people to break. If ‘Lyono’ goes past (me), credit to him. He’s had an incredible career. I wish him all the best, I hope he goes past me. That’s what it’s about. I’ll still be the most wickets by a fast bowler, so at least I’ve got something up my sleeve. Whether he gets to ‘Shano’, that might be a different kettle of fish. It’s up to him. He’s obviously bowling well, he knows the game so well. It’s totally up to him.”

Lyon, who became only the third Australian in history to take 500 Test wickets in AUS vs PAK 1st Test, needs 64 wickets more to surpass the legendary Aussie pacer.

Glenn McGrath also hoped that the Australian dashing opening batter, David Warner, who is set to play his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, should continue playing fearlessly.