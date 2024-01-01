16.9 C
Glenn McGrath to groom Pakistan pacers???

Shoaib Jatt
Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf has offered legendary Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath to work on the Pakistan team.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf had met with Glenn McGrath ahead of the third Test between hosts Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ARY News has learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board chief has offered Glenn McGrath the task of grooming Pakistan’s emerging fast bowlers. 

Glenn McGrath reportedly reciprocated the gesture by saying that the opportunity would be an honour for him and he would come up with a formal reply in due time. 

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s fast bowling unit was under the scanner and several cricketers and a vast section of social media claimed that Pakistan would be unable to dismiss Australia twice in a Test match.

However, they took advantage of the seam-friendly conditions and restricted the hosts to 318 in the first innings and 262 in the second.

Shaheen Afridi, who is considered star bowler for the visitors, stepped up and troubled Australia with his thunderbolts. Moreover, left-arm pacer Mir Hamza’s inclusion turned out to be a good move, and Aamer Jamal impressed as well.

