Global Fund expands commitment to improve access to HIV drug

The U.S. and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria are ​stepping up efforts to broaden access to Gilead’s HIV prevention ‌drug, with a goal of reaching 3 million people by 2028.

Initial deliveries of the drug, lenacapavir, have reached nine African countries, Global Fund said on Tuesday, adding that it ​would extend the provision of the treatment to 12 additional countries, ​including Dominican Republic, Fiji, Indonesia, Morocco, Rwanda and Thailand.

In July ⁠last year, Global Fund, which is an international partnership, and Gilead finalized ​their plans to supply lenacapavir to low-income countries, agreeing to provide enough doses ​to reach up to 2 million people over three years.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an independent international medical organization, said it is concerned that this does not address the fundamental barriers ​keeping this “game-changing” medicine out of reach for many of those who need ​it most.

“Any expanded access to lenacapavir is a good thing, but reaching only one million ‌more ⁠people in three years is a tiny fraction of what’s needed to make a real dent in the HIV epidemic.” said Tom Ellman, director of MSF’s Southern Africa Medical Unit.

Lenacapavir is a subcutaneous injection given twice a ​year. It helps to ​overcome problems associated ⁠with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis pills (PrEP) such as forgotten doses and difficulties in maintaining a steady supply.

The Global ​Fund said early program data indicates that uptake is particularly ​strong among ⁠priority populations, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, adolescent girls and young women, and people accessing such drugs for the first time.

Gilead has granted voluntary licenses ⁠to several ​manufacturers to produce generic versions of lenacapavir, ​helping to pave the way for expanded and more affordable supply in the future, Global Fund ​said.