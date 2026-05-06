Global stocks surge and oil slides on Iran peace deal report

LONDON: Global stocks leapt and oil prices dropped on Wednesday after a ‌report said the White House believed it was closing in on a memorandum to end the war with Iran, while momentum in AI-driven trades accelerated.

The report by news outlet Axios said the U.S. expected Iranian responses on several key ​points in the next 48 hours. A Pakistani source involved in the peace efforts confirmed the report ​to Reuters on Wednesday.

Brent crude , the global benchmark, dropped 7.5% to $101.70 per barrel.

The ⁠Iran war has all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global energy normally ​flows, so a peace deal could alleviate some of the pain for oil and gas markets.

Europe’s STOXX ​600 index extended its gains and was last up 2.1% after climbing 0.7% a day earlier. MSCI’s All-Country World Index climbed 0.9% to a fresh record.

Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 rose 0.7%, a day after the index rallied 0.8% ​to hit its latest record high, driven by strong company earnings and excitement about artificial intelligence.

“It seems ​equity investors are still looking to put money to work and are jumping on positive-sounding news from the Gulf,” said ‌Chris ⁠Turner, head of global markets at ING, responding to an earlier rise in shares after U.S. President Donald Trump touted progress in peace talks.

The U.S. dollar, which has been a safe haven during the Iran war, dropped 0.5% against its major peers, reflecting investor hopes about a possible deal.

Meanwhile, yields on government ​bonds fell along with ​oil prices as traders ⁠dialled down their bets on central bank rate hikes.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.35%.

The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ​jumped 3.2%. The surge was led by a 6.5% charge for South Korea’s ​KOSPI, which ⁠reopened after a holiday.

Samsung Electronics jumped 14%, topping a $1 trillion market value and overtaking Berkshire Hathaway.

“Due to the capex spend we are seeing from (AI) hyperscalers in the U.S., the earnings growth trajectory for sectors such as ⁠semiconductors, tech ​hardware, industrials and materials in Asia exceeds anything I have ​seen in a long time,” said Rushil Khanna, head of equity investments for Asia at Ostrum, an affiliate of Natixis Investment ​Managers.