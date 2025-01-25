Filipino film icon Gloria Romero passes away

MANILA: Gloria Romero, the beloved movie and television icon, has passed away at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday.

Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, shared the sad news with ABS-CBN News, revealing that Romero passed away peacefully on January 25.

The wake for Gloria Romero will be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City. In her message on social media, Maritess expressed her family’s gratitude for the outpouring of support, prayers, and condolences from fans and friends.

She said, “In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, sympathy, all the lovely messages and heartfelt condolences that we’ve received. She will surely be missed dearly.”

Gloria Romero, who appeared in over 250 films and television shows, was affectionately known as the “First Lady of Philippine Cinema.”

Her career spanned decades, earning her widespread recognition for her exceptional talent. She won several awards, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress from organizations like FAMAS, the Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Gawad Urian Awards.

Some of her most memorable performances were in films such as Dalagang Ilocana (1954), Nagbabagang Luha (1988), and Tanging Yaman (2000). In February 2024, Romero was honored by fellow actors and friends with a special tribute on her 90th birthday.

She leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Philippine film industry.