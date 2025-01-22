Netflix’s “Bling Empire: New York” star Lynn Ban passes away

Lynn Ban, the famous jewellery designer and star of the Netflix show “Bling Empire: New York,” has sadly passed away.

Lynn Ban had a serious ski accident in Colorado last month, which led to emergency brain surgery. Unfortunately, she lost her battle despite undergoing medical treatment.

Ban’s son, Sebastian, announced her passing on her Instagram account. He shared a heartfelt message about his mother, describing her as his best friend and the strongest woman he knew.

He mentioned that Ban always had a smile on her face, even during the difficult recovery period.

Before the accident, Lynn Ban shared her experience on Instagram. She explained that she had a fall while skiing in Aspen on Christmas Eve.

Initially, she was cleared by ski patrol, but a paramedic later advised her to go to the hospital for a scan. This decision likely saved her life as the scan revealed a brain bleed.

Lynn Ban was a renowned jewelry designer whose work was admired by many. Celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone have all worn her stunning creations.

Ban’s jewelry line was highly sought-after, and she built a successful career in the fashion industry.

Rihanna paid tribute to Lynn Ban in a comment on Sebastian’s Instagram post, expressing her deep sadness and remembering Lynn Ban as her “fairy godmother.”

Lynn’s passing is a significant loss to the fashion world. She will be remembered for her incredible talent, her kind spirit, and her contributions to the world of jewelry design.