The surging popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is quietly reshaping the $40 billion U.S. cannabis market, experts and industry executives said, as retailers adjust product offerings to ​suit changing consumer behavior tied to the therapies.

Users on online forums reported diminished cravings ‌and uncertainty about how GLP-1 therapies might influence marijuana’s aftereffects – particularly appetite-driven “munchies” – while dispensaries noted shifting customer preferences.

Although the scientific data is limited, cannabis retailers are already adapting to the shift. Stoops NYC, a dispensary in New York’s Flatiron ​district, said it increasingly recommends lower-dose edibles, vapes or tinctures to customers on GLP-1 ​medications.

One area of immediate interaction is digestion, as GLP-1 therapies slow gastric emptying, ⁠potentially delaying the onset of edible cannabis’ effects and increasing the risk of users consuming additional ​doses too soon, leading to stronger-than-expected “highs”.

“As (GLP) adoption accelerates, we are exploring ways to provide clearer guidance at ​the point of sale,” said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder and chief brand officer at Curio Wellness.

Researchers are beginning to test the link more directly now. The National Institute on Drug Abuse is sponsoring a clinical trial this year evaluating tirzepatide, the ​active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drugs, as a potential treatment for cannabis use disorder.

The agency’s ​director, Dr. Nora Volkow, also said retrospective analyses of electronic health records showed patients with diabetes who were prescribed ‌GLP-1 ⁠drugs such as semaglutide had significantly better health outcomes related to cannabis use disorder, compared with those on other diabetes treatments.

Another trial by Brigham and Women’s Hospital is expected to start later this year.

Consumer behaviour may be shifting in other ways as well. Some users appear to be substituting cannabis ​for alcohol, while others ​are shifting to its ⁠targeted or intentional use for sleep or stress, said Steph Woods, vice president of sales at SōRSE Technology.

Data from cannabis education nonprofit Realm of Caring ​shows growing curiosity among consumers about the link between cannabis and metabolism. ​Since 2024, the ⁠top 20 queries on its cannabis hotline have included items such as “THC for weight loss”, “weed strains that suppress appetite”, and “edibles that don’t make you hungry”.

Still, industry insiders urge caution, saying much of the evidence remains ⁠anecdotal. “There ​is no one plus one equals two scenario here,” said ​Michael Flemmens, executive vice president of research at SōRSE Technology, noting that differences in metabolism, dosage, tolerance and even the type ​of GLP-1 drug involved all played a role.