Go Petroleum announces 50% salary raise for employees

ISLAMABAD: After ARY Digital Network and Serene Air, Go Petroleum on Sunday announced a pay raise up to 50 per cent for its employees, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan in a Tweet on Sunday, while welcoming the announcement of the Go Petroleum urged other companies to follow this example.

I appreciate GO petroleum for responding to my call & agreeing to give a 50% salary increase to their employees. I am urging other companies to follow this example. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2022

On Saturday, SereneAir management made the announcement that those employees whose salaries are above Rs30,000 would get 15 per cent to 25 per cent increments.

Earlier, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the corporate sector to increase the salaries of their staff, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal had announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

In the first phase, Mr Salman Iqbal said the staff receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent. “We have reached this stage with the blessing of Allah Almighty and countless efforts of the team,” he said.

Last week, PM Imran Khan had said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion, asking the business community to increase the salaries of their staff.

