Punjab youths offer sacrificial goat for Rs1000 a kilo

CHINIOT: As Eid al-Adha draws closer, Muslims around Pakistan look for the most economical cattle to be able for sacrificial offerings according to their capacity but at the same time markets are saturated and highly inflated. However, a Chinioti group of youth has perhaps solved this for the people, ARY News program Bakhabar Savera learned.

A group of friends has come up with the solution to sell reared goats at a price people can easily afford and thus they sell their animals for Rs1000 a kilo only. It may be noted that a kilo of mutton is available in the market roughly for Rs1,500.

The group claims it has fed only the natural feed to these goats and they are naturally reared without the use of any supplements and steroids. People can come, weigh the goat and pay accordingly, one of them said talking to the Bakhabar Savera team.

Meet Sania Munif, the girl who runs a goat farm in Sindh

Separately from Sindh, running a cattle farm in the countryside may not be your average 19-year-old’s dream, but for Sania Munif, tending to roughly 650 goats on her farm is a labour of love.

Appearing on the ARY News show Bakhabar Sawera, Sania shared how her dream to raise goats came to be a reality thanks to her parents support and how she now manages to run the farm while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree.