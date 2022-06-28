WATCH: Goat thief caught red-handed in Karachi

KARACHI: Theft of sacrificial animals is increasing in Karachi as Eid-ul-Adha is approaching nearer, ARY News reported.

One such incident was caught on a CCTV camera, in which a thief can be seen stealing a sacrificial goat in Karachi’s Shadman Town.

In CCTV footage, the thief can be seen picking up the goat and running away with it, but the owner saw it and the accused threw the goat and tried to run away but was caught, while his accomplice fled the scene on his bike.

The arrested thief said that his companion had lured him to pay Rs2,000 as he just had to pick up the goat and put it on the motorcycle.

