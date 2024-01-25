Superman has been killed by Godzilla

The fans of DC Comics were left shell-shocked to see Superman getting killed by Godzilla in the comic books.

The preview of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #4 was released. Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce’s piece showed the notorious Toyman transporting numerous titans, including Godzilla, from the Metaverse to the DC Universe.

His nefarious plan works immediately as the Kaiju destroys Gotham City and Themyscira.

Metropolis faced the worst and Superman is left with no choice but to defend the city. He joins forces with Shazam and Hawkgirl to beat the Kaiju, but the “King of the Monsters” is just too strong for them.

The ‘Man of Steel’ sacrifices himself to save Billy Batson from Godzilla. He takes the full brunt of the monster’s atomic breath. He falls, covered in radiation burns, and never gets back up.

After the bout ends, the Justice League are seen cleaning up the destruction caused by the bout. Shazam finds Godzilla, whereas Green Lantern escorts Damage off the scene.

Batman is seen talking to Superman in a hospital’s intensive care unit of the hospital. As Justice League inform the Dark Knight about the grimness of the situation for them, Superman’s cellular regeneration stops working and is placed in a solar array.

The Kryptonian doesn’t have a pulse.

Superman fans are aware that it was the first time that the Kryptonian got beaten so badly and decisively that he couldn’t get up. The same thing had happened during his clash with Doomsday.

However, he was able to stop the monster’s reign of terror.

A melodrama is expected at the end as Superman is expected to fully heal and beat Godzilla eventually.

