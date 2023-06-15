Henry Cavill retires as Superman in DC Universe

There is bad news for Hollywood actor Henry Cavill’s fans as he is done playing the superhero Kal El, aka Superman, in the DC Universe.

Henry Cavill was introduced as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. He played the character in DC Extended Universe projects ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ and ‘Black Adam‘.

It is pertinent to mention that DC landscape changed James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the creative control. Many primary actors involved in the projects have been axed.

Henry Cavill had earlier teased his return as Superman two months ago. However, the actor said the news of his departure is not the easiest.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build,” he stated.

The actor shot a cameo in a standalone film of the DC Comics character ‘The Flash’ with Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’. He will they were both cut.

He will be replaced by another star in the ‘Man of Steel‘ sequel.

It is pertinent to mention that Henry Cavill bid farewell to ‘The Witcher‘. His portrayal as Geralt in the third season – which is divided into two volumes – will be his last.

Liam Hemsworth will play the monster slayer from season four onwards.