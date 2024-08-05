Gohar Ejaz presents recommendations for lowering electricity bills

Former caretaker minister and APTMA patron in-chief Gohar Ejaz has presented recommendations for lowering expensive electricity bills.

Ejaz in his statement suggested the government of Pakistan to halt Rs2,000 billion payment to the IPPs and they should only be paid for electricity produced.

He also suggested to lower electricity per unit and fix it under Rs10 for the consumers using 200 units, monthly, while the rate for other consumers should be kept under Rs30 per unit.

Gohar Ejaz suggested bringing interest rate to 12 per cent as the inflation in Pakistan has also dropped and currently is at 12 per cent. “Lowering interest rate will help the government to slash Rs3,000 billion loan.”

Read more: Who is getting how much capacity payment: Gohar Ejaz unveils

Furthermore, he suggested government to revive “no-tax, no-refund” policy for the export industry and lower the income tax for the salaried class.

Earlier on August 1, addressing a press conference, Gohar Ejaz said that 70 percent payment being taken without generating electricity. “The Independent Power Producers should be paid as much amount according to their power generation,” Gohar Ejaz said.

“We have only one demand, pay as much amount to an IPP as it produces power,” he said.

“We have prepared a petition and going to the Supreme Court,” former minister said. “Everything will clear with forensic audit of the IPPs,” he said.