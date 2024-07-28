Who is getting how much capacity payment: Gohar Ejaz unveils

LAHORE: Former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz has disclosed the per unit capacity payments being given to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Gohar Ejaz has disclosed in a statement on X that the imported coal power plants being paid maximum capacity payments. “The imported coal plants being given Rs 84.03 per unit capacity payments,” he said.

“The wind power plants being paid Rs 44.08 per unit capacity payments, while furnace oil IPPs being given Rs 33.09 per unit capacity payment,” he said.

He said that the solar power plants being paid Rs 29.05 per unit capacity payment, bagasse IPPs being paid Rs 05.29 per unit capacity payment and the natural gas-run power plants being paid Rs 05.50 per unit capacity payment.

Former minister disclosed that the Thar Coal plants being given Rs 16.70 per unit capacity payment and the Imported LNG plants being paid Rs 19.80 per unit payments.

Earlier, in a post on X, former minister said that the government buying electricity from some power plants at the rate of Rs 750 per unit.

He had also demanded representation to all stakeholders in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“The government should not run its business with the public money and must avoid excesses with power consumers,” he added.

He had also demanded the record of capacity payments made to the IPPs should be made public and the data of their generation costs should also be disclosed.

He also demanded that the agreements with the IPPs should be converted into “take and pay” mode.