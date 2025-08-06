Gold and Silver rates increase in Pakistan – August 6, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs359,300 against its sale at Rs358,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,114 to Rs308,041 from Rs 306,927 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs1,022 to Rs 282,381 from Rs 281,359.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs39 and Rs33 to Rs4,010 and Rs 3,437 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $3,366 from $3,353 whereas silver increased $0.39 to $37.77 against $37.38, the Association reported.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been regarded as a reliable and stable investment, particularly during times of inflation, geopolitical instability, and economic uncertainty. Historically used both as a medium of exchange and a store of wealth, it remains a popular asset for investors seeking refuge amid market turbulence.

Read More: Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 6, 2025

The rise of digital finance—through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading, and other digital solutions—has broadened access to gold markets. This shift has allowed even smaller investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways that were once the domain of institutional investors.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Fluctuations in the price of gold today reflect sustained global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment in response to ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the price of gold plays a critical role in shaping both investment behaviors and consumer preferences. Amid economic strains, tangible assets like gold are increasingly sought after for both investment and ornamental purposes.

For anyone looking to make informed investment decisions, staying updated on daily gold price trends is crucial, whether investing in bullion or purchasing jewelry.