Gold and Silver rates increase in Pakistan – August 7, 2025

The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,900 on Thursday (August 7, 2025) and was sold at Rs362,200 against its sale at Rs359,300 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs2,487 to Rs310, 528 from Rs 308,041 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs1,022 to Rs 282,381 from Rs 281,359.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $3,395 from $3,365 whereas silver increased $0.39 to $37.77 against $37.38, the Association reported.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been regarded as a reliable and stable investment, particularly during times of inflation, geopolitical instability, and economic uncertainty. Historically used both as a medium of exchange and a store of wealth, it remains a popular asset for investors seeking refuge amid market turbulence.

The rise of digital finance—through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading, and other digital solutions—has broadened access to gold markets. This shift has allowed even smaller investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways that were once the domain of institutional investors.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Fluctuations in the price of gold today reflect sustained global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment in response to ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the price of gold plays a critical role in shaping both investment behaviors and consumer preferences. Amid economic strains, tangible assets like gold are increasingly sought after for both investment and ornamental purposes.

For anyone looking to make informed investment decisions, staying updated on daily gold price trends is crucial, whether investing in bullion or purchasing jewelry.